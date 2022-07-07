Connecticut man threatened to kill Supreme Court justices and journalists who covered racial issues

On Wednesday, CT Insider reported that a Connecticut man has been arrested for sending out over 100 threatening letters to journalists who reported on racial issues — and Supreme Court justices.

"A number of the more than 100 threatening letters were sent to the homes of reporters and editors at Hearst Connecticut Media Group, the arrest warrant application shows. Those reporters had written stories with subjects who are Black and about race-related issues. A number of the people named in the stories also received threatening letters," reported Christine Dempsey. "Some of the letters threatened the journalists over their coverage of race-related issues, the application shows. 'All the changes in this letter Must be followed or else punishment at peoples’ homes including yours will occur!' Santillo allegedly wrote."

"One letter contained a similar threat, the affidavit states: 'We are telling everyone including the head of the NAACP and the KKK and all similar organizations including all 'white' supremacy organizations. People that don’t follow all this will be killed,'" said the report. "At least one letter was intercepted by the postal service before it got to a reporter."

According to the report, Santillo, who has also lived in Florida, has repeatedly been charged with mail threats in incidents since 2003. "In August 2016, Santillo was sentenced to five years of probation for sending threatening letters to public figures in Connecticut, including the New Haven police chief, Yale and Quinnipiac university administrators and federal judges," said the report. "He was indicted in September 2014 for sending threatening letters to the Connecticut officials about a homicide investigation from 1998, and he pleaded guilty to one count of mailing threatening communications in March 2015."

Santillo faces up to 10 years in prison for the Supreme Court justice threats alone. In order to be released pending trial, he must receive psychiatric treatment, adhere to a curfew, not possess any weapons, and cannot send a letter or email to any non-relative without the approval of a close family member.

Supreme Court justices have faced multiple threats in recent years. The gunman who murdered District Judge Esther Salas' son in her home also had plans to target Justice Sonia Sotomayor. And in the run-up to this year's Roe v. Wade repeal, a California man turned himself in to authorities after traveling to D.C. to assassinate Justice Brett Kavanaugh.