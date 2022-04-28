Conservative breaks down new MAGA civil war: 'super-Trump fans versus super-super-Trump fans'
Congressman Matt Gaetz at the 2020 Student Action Summit. (Photo by Gage Skidmore)

On Thursday, writing for The Bulwark, conservative analyst Charlie Sykes explored how former President Donald Trump's loyalists are turning on each other, with much of it revolving around the fallout from the tapes of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) slamming the former president and those who supported the efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

"Tucker Carlson is attacking GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy — and Elise Stefanik — for having a short-lived spasm of decency after January 6: 'Those are the tape-recorded words of Congressman Kevin McCarthy, a man who in private, turns out, sounds like an MSNBC contributor,'" wrote Sykes. "At the same time, Matt Gaetz is lashing out at McCarthy and his #2, Steve Scalise."

IN OTHER NEWS: MSNBC panel goes off on GOP lawmakers for suggesting McCarthy recordings are fake

At the same time, noted Sykes, Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) is calling for an investigation of claims that Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) engaged in insider trading by promoting an anti-Biden themed cryptocurrency — and the far-right Club for Growth is now running ads attacking Trump for backing J.D. Vance in the Ohio Senate race.

And then there was the Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary debate, where all the candidates went after each other — which, wrote Sykes, explains the real meat of the issue. "it’s between super-Trump fans versus super-super-Trump fans."

You can read more here.

SmartNews