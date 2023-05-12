Constable says cop ‘tried to kill me in front of a baby’ — but video tells a different story

A Marion County (Indiana) constable has alleged that an off-duty police officer tried to kill her during a confrontation, but video obtained by an Indianapolis television contradicts her account.

Center Township Constable Denise Hatch claims the confrontation in which the officer attacked her occurred while she was intervening on behalf of someone who was about to be evicted, WISH-TV Indianapolis reports.

“He attacked me. He pushed me down, tried to kill me in front of a baby,” Hatch said.

Hatch insists the officer was trying to kill her.

“When you push an individual down four or five concrete steps, it can result in death,” Hatch said.

But the television station obtained a video of the confrontation that tells a different story.

In the video Hatch appears to be trying to be coaxing the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer into pushing her.

Hatch continues to stand by her account.

“The video doesn’t show me being pushed down, but I was pushed down. My daughter was a witness. I was pushed down – I was in a doorway and I said [to the officer], ‘I’m in charge of this scene and you all need to leave, okay? I got it now.’ I go [to leave] and then he pushed me backward. I could have broken my neck,” Hatch said.

Hatch was trying to stop the eviction of a North Grant Street resident and the off-duty officer was providing security to the moving company that was contracted to clear out the home, the report said.

The IMPD said in a statement that the incident is under investigation.

“IMPD’s supervisors responded to the scene and special investigation unit detectives are investigating at this time,” the statement said.

“The incident was captured on officer worn-body camera and IMPD is aware that videos of portions of the incident have been shared on social media.

“IMPD Chief Randal Taylor has spoken to Center Township Judge Brenda Roper to discuss the incident and steps moving forward.”

