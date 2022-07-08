Contest to replace Boris Johnson begins, opponents demand he goes now

By Michael Holden and Muvija M LONDON (Reuters) - As many as a dozen candidates were on Friday eyeing up replacing Boris Johnson as British prime minister who is quitting after his Conservative Party turned on him, as opponents said they wanted him out of Downing Street immediately. Johnson said on Thursday that he would step down as Conservative leader and British premier following resignations by more than 50 government ministers, and many of his lawmakers telling him they wanted him out of office. The jostling to choose his successor - a process that could take weeks or even months - is und...
Trumpster Jenna Ellis lashes out at athletes Simone Biles and Megan Rapinoe — and hilarity ensues
July 07, 2022
Election denier Jenna Ellis received harsh criticism on Thursday when she referred to Olympic gold medalists Simone Biles and Megan Rapinoe as "losers" after they received the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
"Fittingly, Biden awarded his presidential medals to fellow losers, Biles and Rapinoe," wrote the attorney who sought to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
"Simone Biles and Megan Rapinoe are Olympic gold medalists. They aren’t 'losers.' Donald Trump lost. They didn’t," noted former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti.
Though it was not just their athletic achievements that resulted in their medals.
"Simone Biles is the most decorated American gymnast in history, with a combined total of 32 Olympic and World Championship medals," the White House noted when announcing the award. "Biles is also a prominent advocate for athletes’ mental health and safety, children in the foster care system, and victims of sexual assault."
"Megan Rapinoe is an Olympic gold medalist and two-time Women’s World Cup champion. She also captains OL Reign in the National Women’s Soccer League. She is a prominent advocate for gender pay equality, racial justice, and LGBTQI+ rights," the White House also noted.
Trump awarded the nation's highest civilian honor to billionaire GOP donor Miriam Adelson, Rush Limbaugh and Reps. Devin Nunes (R-CA) and Jim Jordan (R-OH), among others.
Here's some of what people were saying about the comments by Ellis, who is currently a senior advisor for far-right Pennsylvania gubernatorial hopeful Doug Mastriano:
\u201cThe former Senior Adviser and Counsel to Donald Trump the twice impeached, one term loser. Oh the irony.\u201d— Teri (@Teri) 1657247246
\u201c@FPWellman @JennaEllisEsq Here's the clip of Jenna getting the full Rudy \nhttps://t.co/2lcURPehCj\u201d— Jenna Ellis (@Jenna Ellis) 1657242976
\u201cYou're just jealous because the only thing you've ever won is a case of Covid from sucking down a Giuliani fart.\u201d— jpbergl\u2618\ufe0f (@jpbergl\u2618\ufe0f) 1657245325
\u201cLol, aren't you on the verge of losing your law license for insisting the orange loser didn't lose (but he did)?\u201d— AnnM (@AnnM) 1657248410
\u201cI know @JennaEllisEsq is not very clever but that is Megan Rapinoe holding a the World Cup trophy.\nAlso Biden beat your guy.\u201d— Do\u00f1a Ximena RN, Powered by RedBull \ud83e\ude7a (@Do\u00f1a Ximena RN, Powered by RedBull \ud83e\ude7a) 1657245820
\u201cThis is like calling Michael Jordan a loser while you played for the Clippers.\u201d— Tim Johnson (@Tim Johnson) 1657247722
\u201cThis is like Ryan Leaf talking shit about Tom Brady. Except Leaf never went 0 for 63.\u201d— Aggie's Revenge (@Aggie's Revenge) 1657247755
\u201cSays the lady who represented an actual LOSER.\u201d— Bryan DeGruy (@Bryan DeGruy) 1657246452
\u201cAren't you the lawyer who lost all those bogus election lawsuits to Marc Elias?\n\nI wouldn't label someone else as a loser if I were you Jenna.\u201d— Jay McGill, Disgruntled Citizen of Gilead (@Jay McGill, Disgruntled Citizen of Gilead) 1657246403
\u201cThis is such a weird, out of the blue, hateful to be hateful, nonsense tweet.\u201d— Rabid Badger \ud83e\udda1 (@Rabid Badger \ud83e\udda1) 1657246778
\u201c@johnnyventure @RonFilipkowski Jenna Ellis does have one distinction, the sole reported case of contracting COVID-19 by fart, when the virus was enshrouded in a gaseous plume from Rudy Giuliani.\u201d— Ron Filipkowski \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Ron Filipkowski \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1657243817
Cops change story one day after claiming they prevented Richmond mass shooting: report
July 07, 2022
One day after authorities in Virginia took a victory lap for thwarting a mass shooting at Dogwood Dell on Independence Day, a local TV station is reporting on new contradictory statements from police.
"The Richmond Police Department has refused to share crucial evidence to verify its claim that a mass shooting was planned on Independence Day. The arrests made in connection to the reported plot have turned into an international incident," Ben Dennis reported for WRIC-TV. "One day after the city’s police chief said a 'hero citizen' called officers about a conversation overheard about the plan for violence, a spokesperson and attorney for the department declined 8News’ request to listen to any possible audio of the call and to physically see the firearms police said were seized."
Julio Alvarado-Dubon, 52, and Rolman Balacarcel, 38, were arrested on firearms charges.
The network reported police spokesperson Tracy Walker would not say why the "anonymous" call was deemed "credible."
"Both Chief [Gerald] Smith and Mayor Levar Stoney have said that the mass shooting plot was intended for the crowd gathered at Dogwood Dell, a public parks space that includes an amphitheater," the network reported. "However, Walker said the “anonymous” caller did not specify any location as part of the plot. Police declined to share if officers followed up with the caller and received information to verify their claim and learn more about the alleged plan for violence."
Dennis further reported that Guatemala is requesting consular interviews with the two men, who are Guatemalan.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement has "lodged an immigration detainer" on the men.
NEW: After Richmond police alleged an anonymous tip about a planned mass shooting lead them to arrest two Guatemalan men, RPD denies our FOIA request to listen to any audio that may exist related to this call/caller. They also denied my request to see the guns allegedly seized. pic.twitter.com/lIArRrnYrh
— Ben Dennis 8News (@broadcastben_) July 7, 2022
\u201c\u201cHowever, Walker said the \u2018anonymous\u2019 caller did not specify any location as part of the plot.\u201d This is not what the Richmond mayor and police chief said in a news conference yesterday, when they released certain evidence in an ongoing criminal investigation.\u201d— Patrick Wilson (@Patrick Wilson) 1657244236
Watch:
Trump World links to far-right militants and a mysterious intermediary: Here's what you can expect in new J6 hearings
July 07, 2022
On MSNBC Thursday, New York Times reporter Luke Broadwater outlined the key question that he hopes to see answered in the upcoming House January 6 Committee hearings next week.
In particular, he said, the hearing is likely to fill in new information on links between Trump's inner circle and far-right paramilitary groups that helped pull off the Capitol attack, like the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers.
"Here's Tuesday's hearing which we think is going to deal, we've been told by the members of the committee, it'll be deal with the links between the extremists and militia members and Donald Trump's allies and perhaps even Donald Trump himself," said anchor Ali Velshi. "Until now those have been parallel tracks of investigation, the militias and the extremists what they were doing on the Capitol around and what the Trump allies were doing. There will be no attempt on Tuesday to bring that together?"
"Yes, and this is the hearing that I am actually most interested in, because this has been the big question for me from the start," said Broadwater. "We know Donald Trump encouraged the mob to come to the Capitol on January 6, and we know they brought weapons and they attacked the building and they were carrying out this plan. Is there anything more? Are there closer ties than what Donald Trump said?"
READ: Trump-appointed Secret Service director quits to work for Snapchat: report
This is particularly important because, as Broadwater noted, "We've heard of some of these ties."
"We know about Roger Stone, the close ally of Donald Trump, and how he was involved with some members of the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys, and how he had some of these extremist groups as bodyguards," said Broadwater. "Perhaps that will be discussed. We know there was a meeting in the garage between the Proud Boys leader and the Oath Keepers leader. Perhaps that will be discussed. We know one of the leaders tried to call Donald Trump on January 6 and use an intermediary who nobody has identified yet, so we don't know who that is. I am very, very interested to see who in the political world does the committee believe was the link between Trump and the extremist groups and how much planning, coordination, if any, took place."
Watch the segment below or at this link.
Luke Broadwater previews upcoming January 6 hearings www.youtube.com
