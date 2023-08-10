'Control your client': MSNBC's O'Donnell has a message for Trump's criminal defense lawyers

MSNBC host Lawrence O'Donnell Wednesday night opened up with a monologue that served the chastise Donald Trump's criminal defense attorneys.

O'Donnell, who said last month that the "corrupt" Supreme Court is "just making stuff up" to deliver wins for the right, said he wanted to begin the night with "a special word to and about" Donald Trump's "criminal defenders, all of whom are offered a standing invitation to appear on this program at anytime."

"All of Donald Trump's defense lawyers have failed spectacularly in the representation of Donald Trump," O'Donnell said, adding that "they have all failed at the most basic task, the first task, of a criminal defense lawyer, which is to control your client."

He continued:

"Donald Trump is out of control, spewing poisonous hateful, racist, sexist lies about the prosecutors and judges who are involved in the cases, the criminal cases against him, or, as in Fani Willis's case, still investigating him. And every one of Donald Trump's criminal defense lawyers knows that every poisoned, filthy word Donald Trump has said about the prosecutors, every one of those words is a pathological lie."

O'Donnell went even further, suggesting Trump's criminal defense attorneys don't have the "professional dignity or human decency to disassociate himself from Donald Trump's vicious, hateful lies about prosecutors who those criminal defense lawyers know have all conducted themselves perfectly honorably."

He added:

"Trump's criminal defense lawyers live in abject fear of Donald Trump, abject fear, and you can see that fear on their faces when they are confronted with Donald Trump's poison."

Watch below or click the link.