‘Controlled demolition’ now planned for collapsed New York parking garage that killed 1

New York Police Department tow trucks near the scene of the parking garage collapse in Lower Manhattan early Wednesday, April 19, 2023. - Luiz C. Ribeiro/New York Daily News/TNS
NEW YORK — A “controlled demolition” is now planned for the century-old lower Manhattan parking garage that collapsed, killing one, after first responders painstakingly remove cars and debris from the site, FDNY officials said Wednesday. While no one is believed to be trapped or unaccounted for at the four-story Ann St. garage following Tuesday’s collapse, the FDNY will continue to have a presence at the site to put out any potential fires and search for any possible human remains, a department official said. All utilities to the building were shut off as preparations for the demolition were m...