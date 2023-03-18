Report by watchdog group alleges ‘inhumane,’ ‘unjust’ treatment of youth at Cook County Juvenile Detention Center
A pedestrian crosses the street outside the Cook County Juvenile Detention Center on April 30, 2020, in Chicago. - Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/TNS

CHICAGO — A new report released by a watchdog group said some youths felt “fear,” “hopelessness,” and “like dogs” when physical restraint was used at the Cook County Juvenile Detention Center as the group called for the detention center and an alternative high school to be shut down.

Equip for Equality, a nonprofit and the federally appointed watchdog for people with disabilities in Illinois, released the 96-page report after spending 1,000 hours at the juvenile detention center and school interviewing students, staff and administrators from November 2021 to January of this year.