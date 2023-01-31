Cook County prosecutors dismiss all charges against R. Kelly
Lanita Carter, one of the accuser's of R. Kelly, before speaking about her assault and the decision by Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx not to pursue the case on Jan. 30, 2023. - Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/TNS

CHICAGO — Cook County prosecutors formally dismissed all charges against imprisoned R&B star R. Kelly on Tuesday, marking a subdued end to indictments that made international headlines when they were announced four years ago. State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announced the office’s intention to drop the cases at a news conference Monday. While they believe the allegations against Kelly to be credible, she said, the singer is already facing decades in prison on separate federal convictions and her office has chosen to spend its limited resources on other matters. During a brief hearing before Judge Law...