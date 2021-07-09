Cop arrested after the dead body of his stepson is found inside his bedroom wall
A Baltimore police officer was arrested on Tuesday and charged after his 15-year-old stepson was found dead inside a bedroom wall that also contained a gun safe, ABC8 reports.

As an officer approached the gun safe, Banks said, "let me help you" just before they discovered the body inside the wall. Banks also tried to grab the gun of the officer who was putting him in a police cruiser.

"As he was being put in the vehicle, Banks told the officer that his handcuffs were not double-locked, according to charging documents," ABC8 reports. "As the officer attempted to double lock one of his arms, Banks tried to run from the cruiser. He was saying that he wanted to kiss his kids. While the officer was trying to push Banks back into the cruiser, Banks grabbed the officer's service weapon."

According to court record. Banks was the defendant in a domestic violence case that was filed a week and a half ago. The details of the case are not known.

