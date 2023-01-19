Trooper hospitalized, man killed, after gunfire erupts during raid of 'cop city' protest in Atlanta

A Georgia state trooper is in the ICU after police shot and killed a protester who reportedly opened fire as officers were clearing out the site of a proposed law enforcement training center in Atlanta, NBC News reports.
Protesters have been camping out at the site, dubbed "Cop City," in an attempt to slow down the center's construction, which will have a shooting range, amphitheater and a mock city for tactical training.
On Wednesday, a multi-agency task force raided the camp in order to remove the protesters. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, a man in a tent inside the woods who "did not comply" with verbal commands opened fire "without warning" and shot a Georgia State Patrol Trooper.
Police returned fire, killing the unidentified man at the scene.
Alec Baldwin is to be charged with involuntary manslaughter over the accidental shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the low-budget western "Rust," a prosecutor said Thursday.
Baldwin was holding the Colt. 45 during rehearsals for the film when it discharged, killing Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza in October 2021.
The film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, who was responsible for the weapon, will also be charged with the same crime, New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies announced.
If convicted, they both face up to 18 months in jail and a $5,000 fine.
"After a thorough review of the evidence and the laws of the state of New Mexico, I have determined that there is sufficient evidence to file criminal charges against Alec Baldwin and other members of the ‘Rust’ film crew," Carmack-Altwies said.
"On my watch, no one is above the law, and everyone deserves justice."
Baldwin has repeatedly said he was told by crew that the gun was not loaded.
The former "30 Rock" star has also previously said he did not pull the trigger, though experts have cast doubt on this claim.
Live rounds on set
Assistant director David Halls, who handed Baldwin the weapon and told him it was "cold" -- industry speak for safe -- has agreed to plead guilty to negligent use of a deadly weapon.
He will serve a suspended sentence and six months of probation, a statement said.
No charges will be filed over the injury to Souza.
A lengthy investigation has looked at how the live round -- and five others -- got onto the New Mexico film set, with attention focused on the armorer and ammunition supplier.
Investigators found Gutierrez Reed had put the fatal round in Baldwin's gun, instead of using a similar-looking dummy round.
Detectives probing the tragedy spoke of a lax attitude to safety on the set, and crew members have subsequently claimed that corners were cut.
The accident sent shockwaves through Hollywood and led to calls for a total ban on the use of real guns on set.
Industry experts have said there are already stringent safety rules in place and that the only way for an accident like this to have happened was for them to have been ignored.
Baldwin last year reached an undisclosed settlement with the family of 42-year-old Hutchins.
It was also announced at the time that production on the low-budget movie would restart this year.
Widower Matthew Hutchins, who will become an executive producer, said "all the original principal players" would return to the set.
Souza said he would devote his work on the film "to honoring Halyna's legacy and making her proud."
New allegations were added Tuesday to a federal lawsuit against the Effingham County School District in Southeast Georgia, alleging retaliation by the district against a Black student for reporting racist and threatening Snapchat messages sent by white students.
As GPB first reported last week, three Black high school students have sued the Effingham County School District, alleging a litany of civil rights violations.
The plaintiffs have since amended their lawsuit to include Isaiah Jobe-Winn as a plaintiff, who is identified as a former student at South Effingham High School, located about 15 miles northwest of Savannah.
Jobe-Winn alleges that the district retaliated against him for reporting leaked Snapchat messages in February 2020 sent by white students that included the N-word and threats to “assassinate them,” “execute them,” “set tazers to kill,” “cut their toes off everytime they run away” and “We gon teach em about Americas.”
In response, according to the lawsuit, he was “admonished” for reporting the messages to high school administrators, and was ordered to write an apology.
After speaking with news outlets about the Snapchat messages, Jobe-Winn claims that the high school “undertook a retaliation spree” against him, after which he decided to transfer to a different school district.
Upon transferring, the Effingham County School District withheld his transcripts “for almost 3-4 months,” according to Jobe-Winn. Once the transcripts were sent, the district had “wrongfully and unlawfully altered” them such that A's were changed to C's to “drastically drop his GPA.” Additionally, bogus disciplinary infractions were added to his record, when, in fact, “his record had been impeccable.”
The lawsuit claims that Jobe-Winn confronted the district about this, after which the district claimed that they were errors. The transcripts and disciplinary record were ultimately corrected, but only after being “vigorously” challenged by Jobe-Winn.
Effingham County School District Superintendent Yancy Ford — who is named as a defendant in the lawsuit in his official capacity, along with the district's five board members in their official capacities — responded to GPB's request for comment by email: “Neither the School District nor other named defendants have been served with the lawsuit at this time. Once we have been served, a response to the allegations will be filed in accordance with the rules and procedures of the court.”
This story comes to Raw Story through a reporting partnership with GPB News, a non-profit newsroom covering the state of Georgia.
If you think of flying dinosaurs, you probably picture an animal with long, leathery wings, sharp claws and a big beak. The animal you are imagining is not a dinosaur, it’s from a group of flying reptiles called the pterosaurs.
These animals are remarkable in their own right: they were the first vertebrates to evolve flight, tens of millions of years before birds or bats. Perhaps people think they are dinosaurs because pterosaurs are sometimes referred to as flying dinosaurs in children’s books. Whatever the reason, pterosaurs deserve attention in their own right.
To this day, a conundrum surrounds pterosaurs: how did they evolve to fly? The evolution of flight has been mapped out for birds. There is a pathway from the development of feathers for display to arboreal (tree-climbing) gliders, then powered flight. However, even the earliest known pterosaurs were specialised flyers with a body moulded for flight. We are yet to find any fossils that give us clues about how pterosaurs first took off from the ground.
Although pterosaurs were relatives of the dinosaurs, they were an entirely separate group, much in the same way that turtles and crocodiles are related (both are reptiles), but are distinct, with different ancestral origins. Dinosaurs did not fly until true birds (which are a group of dinosaurs) evolved. So pterosaurs were the only reptiles capable of flying for a very long time.
A new lead
Recently, though, the first steps to solving the origin of pterosaurs were finally taken. Studies in 2021 identified a group of prehistoric animals known as the lagerpetids as the closest known relatives of the pterosaurs by analysing the fossils with modern scanning technology. This helped scientists build family trees of how the fossils are related to each other because the scans showed that they shared anatomy.
Lagerpetids are from the Triassic period, the first period of the Mesozoic era, and appeared roughly 10 million years before the first pterosaurs, 236 million years ago. They were small, graceful and flightless reptiles. One of the 2021 studies showed they shared features of the inner ear with pterosaurs. These features are also convergent (similar, but separately evolved) with features of the inner ear in birds. These features are important to balance and keep the head steady, which could have been integral in the origin of flight.
Schleromochlus was discovered in the early 1900s and is known from seven Scottish skeletons. Their small size and poor preservation made them difficult to study, until now. Palaeontologist Davide Foffa and his team used micro-CT scans to investigate these fossil skeletons. They used this technique to create digital 3D models of every inch of the skeleton and study the anatomy of Scleromochlus in exquisite detail.
A prehistoric family tree
They discovered, in light of the new anatomy they could observe, that Schleromochlus was either the earliest member of the lagerpetids or a close relative of the pterosaurs – even closer than other lagerpetids. Although they were unable to conclude which of these options was the case with certainty, either way, this study places Schleromochlus closer to the origin of pterosaurs than other lagerpetids.
Schleromochlus has some fascinating anatomical features, too. Not only did it share features such as its general body structure with other lagerpetids, it also shared skull features with later pterosaurs, such as an elongated, pointed snout.
Schleromochlus, like pterosaurs, couldn’t climb trees. Scientists believe climbing trees and gliding from them probably drove the origin of flight. But Foffa’s study suggests skull features and balance sensory organs set pterosaurs down their evolutionary path to true flight, rather than anatomy associated with tree climbing, such as large, sharp claws for gripping bark.
Although these adaptations for balance could have allowed tree climbing to evolve later, it did not evolve in conjunction with tree climbing. Climbing evolved for some other unknown purpose.
In some ways, the Schleromochlus study raises more questions than answers. When did wings develop? Why did it evolve these sensory balance organs? However, it begins to narrow the differences between pterosaurs and their closest relatives, giving us a more specific point in time to investigate (around 235 million years ago). While their story is incomplete, Schleromochlus takes us one chapter further into telling the tale of the pterosaurs.