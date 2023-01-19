Trooper hospitalized, man killed, after gunfire erupts during raid of 'cop city' protest in Atlanta
A Georgia state trooper is in the ICU after police shot and killed a protester who reportedly opened fire as officers were clearing out the site of a proposed law enforcement training center in Atlanta, NBC News reports.

Protesters have been camping out at the site, dubbed "Cop City," in an attempt to slow down the center's construction, which will have a shooting range, amphitheater and a mock city for tactical training.

On Wednesday, a multi-agency task force raided the camp in order to remove the protesters. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, a man in a tent inside the woods who "did not comply" with verbal commands opened fire "without warning" and shot a Georgia State Patrol Trooper.

Police returned fire, killing the unidentified man at the scene.

The trooper is in stable condition after undergoing surgery but still has a "road to recovery," Colonel Chris Wright of the Georgia State Patrol said in a news conference.

Four people were arrested in the raid.

