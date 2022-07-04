Copenhagen shooting suspect held in psych ward, authorities rule out terrorism

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -The man accused of killing three people in a shooting in a Danish shopping mall was ordered on Monday to be held in a closed psychiatric ward, and authorities said they did not suspect the crime to be an act of terrorism. The 22-year-old Danish male, accused of opening fire on Sunday afternoon on shoppers in the Field's mall a few kilometres south of downtown Copenhagen, was arrested and charged with manslaughter and intent to kill. He was remanded into custody for 24 days and will undergo a psychiatric evaluation, authorities said. The court has barred publication of his...