Cops violated NYPD rules, pepper-sprayed George Floyd protesters, beat them with batons: CCRB report

Protesters take over the roadway of the Manhattan Bridge in Brooklyn, New York City during a protest against police brutality and the death of George Floyd on Sunday, May 31, 2020. - Gardiner Anderson/New York Daily News/TNS
NEW YORK — Nearly 150 cops violated NYPD rules during George Floyd protests — and the tally would likely be substantially higher were it not for officers covering their badge numbers and their supervisors losing track of where they were assigned, according to a scathing report released Monday by the Civilian Complaint Review Board. During the 2020 protests, 146 cops violated NYPD rules 269 times, with 34 demonstrators struck with batons, 28 pepper-sprayed and 59 roughed up with physical force, the report says. But there were 609 additional allegations that were closed because CCRB investigator...