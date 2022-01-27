NYPD cop tells Fox News that progressive lawmakers 'need to be victims' of gun violence

During a segment on Fox News this Thursday, NYPD officer and commentator Joseph Imperatrice reacted to recent news that Democratic Rep. and "Squad" member Cori Bush's car was struck by gunfire. Despite the fact that she was not in the parked car when it was hit, Bush said that "any act of gun violence shakes your soul."

But according to Imperatrice, he'd like progressive lawmakers to have more experiences like Bush's.

“The harsh truth is we need the lawmakers to be victims,” replied Imperatrice, the founder of Blue Lives Matter NYC.

“We need them to understand when the worst situation possible hits them, and then they can turn around and say, ‘Wow, maybe it’s an issue. Maybe I need to wake up and do my job and change things for the better,’” he added. “I’m not praying any of these people get hurt or harmed, but they need to see firsthand how bad the streets really are.”

Fox News anchor Griff Jenkins made sure to slightly walk back Imperatrice's comments.

“Joe, of course, we would never wish any harm whatsoever on any American, let alone a politician we disagreed with,” Jenkins said. “But the instances we did see -- two instances of carjacking, fortunately, everyone was ok—maybe it will change their minds. Who knows?”

Reacting to the segment, Bush posted the clip to Twitter, writing, "But??? Fox News is literally out here advocating for me to face violence. I'm just gonna keep working to get justice. Y'all stay mad and be blessed."

