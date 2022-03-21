'This is not a normal day for America': Cory Booker expresses 'overwhelming joy' at Judge Jackson hearing
C-SPAN/screen grab

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) took a moment on Monday to appreciate what he called "overwhelming joy" at the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the next Supreme Court justice.

The moment came during Booker's opening remarks on the first day of Senate confirmation hearings. Jackson would be the first Black woman to serve on the high court.

"This is not a normal day for America," Booker said as Jackson smiled. "We have never had this moment before. And I just want to talk about the joy. I know tomorrow and the coming hearings we're going to have tough, hard questions. But please, let me just acknowledge the fact that this is not normal."

"It's never happened before," he continued. "The Senate is poised right now to break another barrier. We are on the precipice of shattering another ceiling, another glass ceiling. It's a sign that we as a country are continuing to rise to our collective cherished highest ideals. I just feel the sense of overwhelming joy."

Booker said that he did not want to diminish the accomplishments of "108 white men, extraordinary patriots who helped shape this country."

"But now we are seeing to the highest court in our land, a hopeful day like this," the senator added. "Now we are showing we will go deep into the waters of our nation and pull forth the best talent."

Watch the video below from C-SPAN.


