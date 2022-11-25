Cost-of-living crisis casts shadow over Europe's Black Friday

By James Davey LONDON (Reuters) - Europe's retailers are hoping Black Friday discount day will get shoppers spending, though it is taking place against a backdrop of a worsening cost-of-living crisis and the distraction of the soccer World Cup. Retailers across Europe fear the overall Christmas trading season could be the worst in at least a decade as shoppers cut back, while the costs of doing business show no sign of abating, squeezing profit margins. Double-digit inflation has dented consumers' purchasing power and their confidence is also at or close to the gloomiest on record as soaring e...
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
Kevin McCarthy's plan to dismantle proxy voting could come back to haunt him: report
November 25, 2022
With two House seats still up in the air after the midterm election, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) -- who hopes to take the Speaker's gavel from Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) -- faces the prospect of a very small majority as he prepares to enact his agenda after waiting in the wings.
However, as the Wall Street Journal reports, McCarthy -- providing his caucus lines up behind him and votes him in as Speaker -- could prove to not only be difficult to manage, but could also create additional problems for him if he makes a major voting rule change he has previously sought.
At issue is McCarthy's objection to the proxy-voting by lawmakers that grew in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic when lawmakers stayed away due to health concerns.
As the Journal reported almost a year ago, "The House voted in May 2020 to approve a Democratic proposal to allow proxy voting. At the time, Republicans objected and took the matter to court, arguing it was unconstitutional to vote by proxy and that lawmakers should come to work like employees in healthcare and schools. Democrats said the rule was necessary to operate safely at a time when health officials recommended minimizing in-person contact."
READ MORE: 'QAnon Queen' trashes RV rented from unsuspecting family -- leaving it full of sardines
For his part, McCarthy appealed to the Supreme Court to ban proxy voting only to be rebuffed.
Now, with the help of his caucus, he may fulfill his dream to eliminate it -- but it could come back to haunt him.
"With little wiggle room, party leaders will need the support of nearly every Republican to propel partisan legislation, giving each member more leverage to alter or block proposals," the Journal's Katy Steck Ferek wrote.
However, "Down the road, deaths or incapacitating illnesses could further narrow the majority, particularly as Republicans move to end remote proxy voting, a Covid-19 related measure that the GOP opposed. Leaders will also need to keep departures to a minimum, given the party’s narrow advantage, as House seats typically go unfilled for months after a death or resignation," she wrote before adding, "He will need the support of almost every Republican to win the speaker race in early January, assuming all Democrats are opposed. Already, a handful of Republicans have said they won’t back him, injecting uncertainty into the outcome."
"The narrow margin also means that GOP leaders will need to keep a close eye on their numbers. Mr. McCarthy has pledged to do away with proxy voting, which enabled Democratic leaders to pass bills even when many members were sick, worried about Covid risks or otherwise absent. Resignations are typical in any Congress, and at least one House lawmaker has died during every two-year legislative session of Congress during the past two decades," the Journal report continues. "In 2022 alone, Reps. Jim Hagedorn, Don Young and Jackie Walorski died in office. Six other House members resigned, including to take other politically appointed positions. Since 1997, 37 House elected lawmakers have died either in or before taking office."
You can read more here.
CONTINUE READING Show less
'QAnon Queen' trashes RV rented from unsuspecting family -- leaving it full of sardines
November 25, 2022
A Canadian couple rented their RV to a woman who then gave it to so-called "QAnon Queen" Romana Didulo, who later abandoned it badly damaged and needing thousands of dollars in repairs.
Mike and Vicki LeBlanc rented the motor home to a woman they met on Facebook and then discovered it was being used by Didulo, whom they'd never heard of before, and they began following her journey in their vehicle on Telegram, and a payment dispute broke out when the RV's tires needed replacement, reported Vice.
“Honestly, if we knew who we were renting to,” Vicki LeBlanc said. “We never would have done it."
The group had remained in contact with the LeBlancs during their cross-country journey, but Didulo directed a harassment campaign against the family when the payment dispute erupted over the tires, and the couple threatened to report the RV stolen if it wasn't returned.
READ MORE: Trump says he had no idea his dinner guest was a notorious Holocaust denier
The RCMP was unable to help, but the couple got a text in early November notifying them their vehicle had been left at a gas station a couple hours away from their Manitoba home, but they found it in deplorable condition.
“Truthfully, I couldn’t even drive behind it because it sat at such an unlevel angle on the road. It was just so frustrating I couldn't even watch it,” LeBlanc said. “I had to drive in front of (the RV) on the way home because I was like, I can't look at this for two hours.”
In addition to the damaged suspension, the slide extender that opens up the RV's living space is also broken, along with side-view mirrors and smaller items inside the vehicle, which they aren't even sure will be worth repairing once all the damage is itemized.
“They just left it in a mess," Leblanc said. "They didn't bother to clean out their food or the garbage or some of their supplies,” Leblanc said. “The slide is completely damaged. It can't be opened or closed. There are issues with suspension.”
“Inside there was like food everywhere," she added. "I think there was a sleeping bag they left behind. They left their sardines, naturally.”
Meanwhile, Didulo is raising money to buy the $62,000 RV she's currently using to spread her QAnon conspiracies across Canada.
“I don't even know at the end of the day if it's worth pursuing," Leblanc said. "Like legal action through small claims court or if it's better just to cut our losses and stop wasting our time. I see on the weekend, she raised thousands to pay for her RV that she is riding in. Maybe she could share the wealth and pay for some of the damages for everybody else's RV.”
CONTINUE READING Show less
Trump says he had no idea his dinner guest was a notorious Holocaust denier
November 25, 2022
Former President Donald Trump hosted notorious Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes for dinner this week -- but now he's issued a statement saying he had no idea who Fuentes was before sharing a meal with him.
In a statement posted by Axios' Jonathan Swan, Trump emphasized that Fuentes was a guest of rapper Kanye West and not someone whom he'd personally invited to his resort.
"Kanye West very much wanted to visit Mar-a-Lago," Trump said. "Our dinner meeting was intended to be Kanye and me only, but he arrived with a guest whom I had never met and knew nothing about."
Trump notably did not condemn Fuentes' views about the Holocaust or his belief that America should reinstate racial segregation.
RELATED: Even Breitbart is giving Trump bad press over his dinner with Holocaust denier
Additionally, Trump did say that he invited West to dinner with him despite the fact that West has drawn outrage in recent weeks by spouting openly anti-Semitic rhetoric, starting with a tweet last month in which he threatened to go "death-con 3 on Jewish people."
Trump has a long history of refusing to condemn the behavior of overt racists while also denying that he knows their true views, such as when he said in 2016 he did not know former Klan leader David Duke's views well enough to justify disavowing his support.
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}