Cost-of-living crisis casts shadow over Europe's Black Friday

By James Davey LONDON (Reuters) - Europe's retailers are hoping Black Friday discount day will get shoppers spending, though it is taking place against a backdrop of a worsening cost-of-living crisis and the distraction of the soccer World Cup. Retailers across Europe fear the overall Christmas trading season could be the worst in at least a decade as shoppers cut back, while the costs of doing business show no sign of abating, squeezing profit margins. Double-digit inflation has dented consumers' purchasing power and their confidence is also at or close to the gloomiest on record as soaring e...