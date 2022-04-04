Costa Rican maverick Chaves makes pitch to opposition after presidency win

By Diego Oré and Alvaro Murillo SAN JOSE (Reuters) - Economist Rodrigo Chaves extended a hand to the opposition upon winning the Costa Rican presidency on Sunday after a bruising election campaign in which the former World Bank official vowed to break with traditional politics. Defeating former president Jose Maria Figueres by about 53% to 47% in a run-off vote, according to preliminary results, the bearded 60-year-old Chaves quickly dropped his confrontational campaign rhetoric and said it was time to work together. "Tonight, let's set aside the party colors that can easily divide us," Chaves...