Costa Ricans to choose between outsider and former leader in presidential vote

By Diego Oré and Alvaro Murillo SAN JOSE (Reuters) - Costa Ricans will choose a new president on Sunday to steer the Central American country through mounting debt woes and social discontent in a run-off between an anti-establishment outsider and former leader. Final polling gave economist Rodrigo Chaves, a former longtime World Bank official, a slight lead over former President Jose Maria Figueres. Chaves had 41% of support, while Figueres was seen with 38%, with many voters still undecided, according to a poll by the University of Costa Rica published Tuesday. Chaves, who also briefly served...
Rick Scott's presidential ambitions died in the 'smoking wreckage' of his tax plan: conservative
April 03, 2022
Whatever hopes Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) may have had about being the Republican Party's presidential nominee in 2024 have all but disappeared according to National Review columnist Kevin Williamson.
Writing on Sunday morning, the conservative columnist said Scott's “11-Point Plan to Rescue America,” was his undoing and now, after it was harshly criticized by both Democrats and Republicans, he should stick to getting fellow Republicans elected to the Senate and forget about his won ambitions.
Getting right to the point, Williamson, wrote, "In February, Florida senator Rick Scott launched his “11-Point Plan to Rescue America,” a rhetorical rocket that sputtered shortly after takeoff and then fell on his head like an 11-Point Plan to Do a Pretty Convincing Impersonation of Wile E. Coyote. He is still sitting in the smoking wreckage, stubbornly pulling on the pilot’s yoke and wondering why the damned thing won’t take off."
Writing that Scott was once well thought of by fellow Republicans when he was governor of Florida, Williamson claims his star has fallen precipitously since he unveiled his tax plan.
"Only a few years ago, Rick Scott was one of this country’s most effective — and most sensible — governors," he wrote. "If it is easy to forget that fact, it is in no small part because Scott’s asinine antics since have made it so easy to forget. Beyond the income-tax misadventure, his so-called plan — which isn’t really a plan as much as it is a tantrum — is Fox News and Facebook stuff, lightweight hokum about 'treating socialism as an enemy combatant' and things of that nature, 100 percent industry-grade derka-derka."
According to Williamson, Scott has gone off the deep end since entering the Senate, and he has only himself to blame for the collapse of his political prospects.
"Scott’s transformation from conservative pragmatist to howling hurler of hooey is a sobering example of what proximity to personal power — which, in our context, means presidential power — can do to a man, a reminder that character matters in a political leader because it is more enduring than white papers and more indicative of how a politician will actually perform in office," the columnist suggested. "The transformation is also a very amusing example of the perversity of the Republican cult of 'anti-establishment' politics. If there is such a thing as a Republican 'establishment,' Rick Scott is it: In spite of his shallow insurgent talk, Scott not only is a former governor and sitting senator but also sits quite near the apex of the GOP hierarchy as chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee."
Putting a positive spin on Scott's collapse, Williamson offered, "Conservatives may not have much interest in whether Scott’s presidential ambitions crash and burn like some Saturday-morning cartoon catastrophe. But he is still at the top of the GOP Senate campaign, and a Republican majority in the Senate would be a very useful thing — it would mean the end of whatever remains of the Biden administration’s legislative agenda," before adding, "So maybe it is not the worst thing for the republic that Rick Scott’s rocket exploded on takeoff: Scott was, at one time, damn good at his job, and there is work that needs doing here on Earth."
'People still remember her quitting': Sarah Palin's bid for Congress trashed by Alaska Republicans
April 03, 2022
Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin's abrupt bid to run for Alaska's open House of Representatives seat has some of the state's GOP campaign consultant and conservative activists both baffled and unimpressed reports Politico.
Palin, who burst on the scene as the vice presidential running mate of the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) in 2008, quickly flamed out after losing the election and then quit as governor which, in turn, upset Alaskans who have long memories, the report states.
Now that she is has joined the over fifty other candidates hoping to take the seat of Rep. Don Young, who died on March 18, questions are being raised over whether she stands a chance of jumping back into politics after leaving the scene.
According to Politico's David Siders, Palin's sudden entry into the race caught many by surprise.
Writing her bid "caught Republicans off guard" Siders reports enthusiasm for her run is muted at best.
"There had been speculation, but I was surprised. She will certainly be a contender. Beyond that … I don’t know how it will be received,” admitted Cynthia Henry, the Republican national committeewoman from Alaska, who added, "She hasn’t been active in politics since the run for vice president and her service as governor. She hasn’t been involved, or I haven’t seen her at events.”
Alaska pollster Ivan Moore said the former half-term governor has some work to do because -- with a favorability rating at 31 percent -- she is starting out in a bad spot.
“Let’s face it. She has been substantively underwater for many, many years now, and it really dates back to when she quit,” Moore explained and then warned, "Alaskans weren’t very impressed with that.”
One unnamed GOP strategist claimed Palin is "certainly the favorite, just because everyone knows her,” but cautioned, "People still remember her quitting … It’s not a slam dunk.”
Siders reports, "The political landscape — in Alaska, like every Republican-leaning state — may be more favorable to Palin’s smash-mouth politics than it was in 2008. Trump, who won Alaska by about 10 percentage points in 2020 — and with whom Palin spoke last week — is now the fulcrum of the GOP. He encouraged her to run for Congress, and if he endorses her — and campaigns for her — it will likely help her with the Republican base."
On Thursday, Lauren Handy, a 28-year old anti-abortion activist currently under a federal indictment for blockading an abortion clinic two years ago, was found to be in possession of five fetuses in her Washington home after her residence was raided by the D.C. police. The grisly development, which comes amid a national Republican-led assault on abortion access, provides a startling glimpse into the depths of anti-abortion extremism. As reporting reveals, Handy's affiliations — although ostensibly left-wing — appear to be in associated with more traditional right-wing anti-abortion organizations.
A self-described "leftist," Handy served as Director of Activism at the Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising (PAAU), a group of self-professed "grassroots activists dismantling the abortion industrial complex & standing in solidarity with the unborn victims killed by abortion violence." Handy also apparently founded Mercy Missions, an anti-abortion group that uses "non-carceral solutions in the struggle towards our collective liberation which is the freedom to thrive in safe & sustainable communities from conception to natural death."
Interestingly, these groups appear to use the language of the left, employing a variety of progressive buzzwords – like "non-carceral", "industrial complex", and "collective liberation" – not typically used in anti-abortion rhetoric. And yet, on seemingly religious grounds, these groups adamantly oppose the practice of abortion, a practice that has been shown to reduce poverty, reduce crime, and improve the socioeconomic status of women.
While this bizarre spin on anti-abortion organizing might appear to be somewhat novel, anti-abortion activists have long tried to dress their cause in the verbiage and discourse of feminism, co-opting the notion of "women's liberation" to fit their political agenda.
In 2010, for instance, former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin told a group of anti-abortion activists that they stood for an "emerging, conservative, feminist identity." And during the 2016 presidential election, as Jezebel's Kyle Cheung noted, candidate Carly Fiorina repeatedly sold herself as being a feminist in her sensationalized crusade against Planned Parenthood.
But "for all the anti-abortion movement tries to sell its commitment to the well-being of women," as The Intelligencer's Sarah Jones wrote last year, "its beliefs, when reduced to their most basic elements, are undeniably misogynistic."
In Handy's case, anti-abortion activists are alleging that the fetal remains found in her house are part of a "direct action" effort against apparent human rights abuses. As PAAU wrote in a press release, the fetuses' "gestational ages as well as their apparent sustained injuries potentially show violations of the Partial Birth Abortion Act as well as the Born Alive Infants Protection Act which are federal crimes." Even by her own account, Handy at one point said she was inspired to "liberate the bodies of aborted babies from med waste companies and give them a proper burial."
Though shocking, it isn't the first time Handy's demonstrations have gone beyond the pale.
In 2017, Rewire News reported, the activist led a throng of anti-abortion demonstrators, called the "Red Rose Rescuers," into an abortion clinic in Alexandria, Virginia, where they "tried hand roses to patients in the waiting room, as clinic staff ushered patients to another room, trying to avoid the protesters."
"The activists prayed out loud, begging women to cancel their appointments, and refused to leave," the outlet further reported. "When police arrived to arrest them for trespassing, they went limp, forcing officers to carry them out in wheelchairs or on stretchers."
This tactic, in which demonstrators physically blockade doors to prevent staff from operating, stretches as far back as the 1980s, when incidentally, stealing fetal material was a much more common practice. At the time, anti-abortion were known to scare-monger over the notion of fetal remains being discarded in dumpsters, Robin Marty, Communications Director for the West Alabama Women's Center, wrote over Twitter.
"We need to pay a lot of attention to how anti-abortion actions and prosecution/defense can be used against abortion seeking people in the long run," Marty wrote. "Because abortion opponents are ALWAYS playing the long game, and this is no doubt part of it.
