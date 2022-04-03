Costa Ricans to choose between outsider and former leader in presidential vote

By Diego Oré and Alvaro Murillo SAN JOSE (Reuters) - Costa Ricans will choose a new president on Sunday to steer the Central American country through mounting debt woes and social discontent in a run-off between an anti-establishment outsider and former leader. Final polling gave economist Rodrigo Chaves, a former longtime World Bank official, a slight lead over former President Jose Maria Figueres. Chaves had 41% of support, while Figueres was seen with 38%, with many voters still undecided, according to a poll by the University of Costa Rica published Tuesday. Chaves, who also briefly served...