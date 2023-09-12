Could YNW Melly be released from jail? A judge to decide at special hearing
Jamell Demons, better known as rapper YNW Melly, is shown during his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on July 12, 2023. - Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

MIAMI — There’s a chance YNW Melly may go home this week — at least as the rapper awaits a decision in his second double murder trial. On Friday, Melly will have a hearing that allows judges to set bonds for defendants charged with crimes that aren’t eligible for bail. In August, defense attorney Stuart Adelstein requested the so-called Arthur hearing to possibly set Melly a bond before the trial begins with jury selection on Oct. 9. Melly’s first trial ended in late July when Broward Circuit Court Judge John Murphy declared a mistrial. After three days of deliberation, the jury told Murphy it...