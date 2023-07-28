Country singer Jimmie Allen announces comedy tour after countersuing sexual assault accusers

Jimmie Allen attends MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at Los Angeles Convention Center on Feb. 3, 2023, in Los Angeles. - Frazer Harrison/Getty Images North America/TNS
Country singer Jimmie Allen is gearing up for a comedy tour this fall, which he announced on the heels of countersuing two women, including a former manager, who recently accused the musician of sexual assault. The Grammy nominee, 38, who has denied all the accusations against him, took to Instagram Thursday to tell his nearly 480,000 followers to keep an eye out for “dates coming soon,” as he tries his hand at another monetary route. “‘I Said What I Said,’ and I’m gonna say it again during my 3-night comedy tour this October!” the “Best Shot” singer captioned the promotional image. “ALL shows...