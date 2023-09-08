Country singer Zach Bryan arrested in Oklahoma for obstruction of investigation

Zach Bryan performs onstage during Day 2 of the 2022 Stagecoach Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 30, 2022, in Indio, California. - Rich Fury/Getty Images North America/TNS
Country music singer Zach Bryan was booked Thursday evening in his home state of Oklahoma on a charge of obstruction of investigation. Little information was immediately available about the arrest, but Bryan had his mugshot taken at Craig County Jail in Vinita, Oklahoma, a small town in the northeast corner of the state. Jail records show he was arrested on the single charge of obstruction of investigation, but the exact details leading up to his arrest are unknown. His has since been released from police custody. “Today I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emotions got the best...