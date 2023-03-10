Couple and suspected stalker dead after home invasion in Redmond, Wash.

Three people are dead after a break-in involving a Texas man described as a stalker. - Vonnai Phair/The Seattle Times/TNS
REDMOND, Wash. — A suspected stalker killed a Redmond couple in their home early Friday morning before killing himself, police said. Police responded to the home near in Redmond’s Education Hill neighborhood around 1:45 a.m. The couple killed in their home have not been publicly identified. The suspect, identified by the Redmond Police Department as Ramin Khodakaramrezaei, 38, had been the subject of a misdemeanor stalking investigation after the female victim filed a no-contact order against him. Officers found a man who lived in the house lying on the floor and pulled him outside, where they...