Couple and suspected stalker dead after home invasion in Redmond, Wash.

The video was captured by an eyewitness, the report said.

The tenured McCollough-Unis Middle School (Dearborn, Michigan) teacher, who has not been identified, is seen in the video cornering a student near a door and at one point pushing the student toward the door.

IN OTHER NEWS: The View's audience bursts out laughing as Trump's words come back to haunt him

The teacher is heard telling the student “you’re digging your own grave,” and at one point shouts profanities at the student, the report said.

"As a teacher, putting your hands on a child is never the way to go about it," parent Amber Honey told the local TV station.

The middle school is part of the Dearborn Public Schools District.

The student was not suspended, District officials told the TV station.

The District in a statement said that the 19-second video “provides a very brief portion of a much lengthier interaction between a student and a staff member.”

The incident occurred at the end of the day Tuesday as students were asked to leave the building, the statement said.

“The situation escalated to a point where those involved displayed unacceptable behaviors. As soon as this unfortunate encounter was brought to the attention of (the) administration, an investigation was immediately started to determine all the facts and details.

“The staff member has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation takes place. This is standard practice to protect all involved an in accordance with the District’s due process protocols.”

“The images being shared on social media were a snippet of an isolated incident that does not reflect the typical behaviors of our staff or students. We all play a part in building a climate and culture in our schools that is welcoming to all. I know that by keeping an open line of communications and working together we will continue to make McCollough Unis a great school.”