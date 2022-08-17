Cowboys for Trump founder faces 'insurrectionist' lawsuit to remove him from county office

According to The Associated Press, Couy Griffin, the Otero County, New Mexico commissioner who founded "Cowboys for Trump" is now facing a lawsuit that seeks to disqualify him from his office for alleged participating in an insurrection.

"Griffin was previously convicted of a misdemeanor for entering Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, 2021. He was sentenced to 14 days and given credit for time served," said the report. "Three residents of Santa Fe and Los Alamos counties filed a lawsuit seeking to remove Griffin from being commissioner of Otero County's 2nd district for the rest of his term. Griffin, a 47-year-old Republican, is representing himself in the two-day bench trial that began Monday."

On the stand, Griffin claimed he had always intended to protest peacefully at the Capitol and "I had no intention of breaking the law that day." He also said that "This lawsuit is about removing a duly elected county commissioner from office through the civil court. By allowing this case to move forward, you're going to set a very dangerous precedent."

According to the Associated Press, Griffin never entered the building itself. He has not been accused of engaging in any violence on Jan. 6.

The plaintiffs, meanwhile, cite the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which states, "No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof."

The trial turns on whether Griffin's conviction for trespassing in a restricted area amounts to a judgment that he "engaged in insurrection or rebellion" against the United States.

Since his conviction, Griffin has continued to openly defy the democratic process, refusing to certify the results of primary ballots cast in Otero County and baselessly claiming that Dominion Voting Systems equipment used in the county rendered the election invalid.