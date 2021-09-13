'Crackpot conman' Trump is leading GOP 'over a cliff' with his latest election claim: CNN analyst

CNN commentators reacted in outrage on Monday to former president Donald Trump's latest false claim about the results of the 2020 election.



On Friday, Trump told right-wing outlet Gateway Pundit that someone will "decertify" the election he lost to President Joe Biden.

"We won the election by a lot, and they rigged it, and it's a terrible thing," Trump said. "And I do believe they're going to decertify this election."



After a clip of Trump's remarks was played on CNN's New Day, political commentator John Avlon didn't mince words.

"I'm sorry, the fact that he's repeating this — aside from the fact he apparently never wants to go on another social media platform ever again — these are the words of a crackpot conman," Avlon said. "This is not the leader of anything except a party that's decided to abandon anything resembling sense to follow this person over a cliff. ... He is deeply committed to this, and the fact that a party is following this blatant lie, is frankly pathetic."

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman added: "The election's not going to get decertified, first of all. He doesn't explain exactly who would be doing that. The interviewer at our very friendly fringe network doesn't ask him that question, but there are going to be people who hear him say that, who take it seriously, who hear his words, and see it as a further rallying to the cause. We have seen a lot of that. There is a segment of the population, his supporters, who believe this idea that he's going to be reinstated. ...This is what he's saying, people should be aware of it, because it will have an impact with some people."

CNN host Brianna Keilar noted that Trump's latest claim comes "at a time where online activity surrounding potential extremism in the wake of Jan. 6, we know that it has been elevated. That is the backdrop of all of this."



On Saturday, Trump supporters are set to gather in Washington for a rally demanding "justice" for Jan. 6 Capitol insurrectionists.

Watch below.

