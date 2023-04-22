Virginia golf course manager arrested for recording women in restroom for 'months': report

The general manager of a golf course in Virginia has been arrested for allegedly recording women in the restroom for months, Fox News reported on Friday.



"Craig Robert Luckey, 55, was arrested April 13 after an employee at the Potomac Shores Golf Club in Prince William County, Virginia, found a phone 'actively recording' in a stall in the women’s restroom at the golf club, the Prince William County Police Department said," according to the report. "'During the investigation, officers determined the phone belonged to the club’s general manager, identified as the accused, which had possibly been recording on and off for the last several months,' authorities said."

According to the report, Luckey has been charged with five counts of unlawful recording.

"There are senior Troon Golf executives on site to support all staff, members and guests and to prevent any disruptions in service," said a joint statement by Troon Golf Management and the Developers Potomac Shores Management "We take any reports of criminal activity very seriously, and the safety and privacy of our residents, members, guests and staff remain our top priority. This is an ongoing investigation, and we will continue to work with local authorities."

This is not the first time a recording incident has attracted national headlines.

This same week, a man in Rochester, Minnesota was arrested trying to film a woman in a store.

ALSO IN THE NEWS: How the heroin-like power of Fox News nearly killed Ralph Yarl