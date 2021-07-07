CNN reporter baffled after angry mom says critical race theory will allow 'Antifa kids' to beat her children

CNN reporter Elle Reeve on Tuesday found herself baffled when an angry mother told her that teaching critical race theory would lead to "Antifa kids" beating up her children.

During an interview with anti-critical race theory activist Elana Fishbein, Reeve asked why she was so fearful about her children being taught about racism in the United States.

"This is my taxpayer money, I don't want it to go to indoctrinate kids that will hate my kids because of the color of their skin and attack them!" she said. "It twisted the minds of all kids -- my kids can be attacked by Antifa kids or BLM kids if they are not Black!"

Reeve then asked her if any "Antifa kids" had actually physically assaulted her children.

"Were your children beat up by Antifa kids?" she asked.

"I beg your pardon?" replied Fishbein.

"Were your children beat up by Antifa kids?" Reeve repeated.

"I'm talking, it's going to happen if we are not going to stop it!" she replied. "But we are going to stop it. We are the great majority of this country!"

