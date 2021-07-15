Personal injury lawyer asks conservatives to hire him if they've been 'harmed' by critical race theory

Many American conservatives feel they've been hurt by the teaching of "critical race theory" -- and one personal injury lawyer has spotted an opportunity to cash in.

The conservative Daily Wire reports that New York-based personal injury lawyer Jon B. O'Brien is pitching himself as a way for aggrieved conservatives to receive financial compensation for the emotional distress they've purportedly suffered at the hands of critical race theory.

O'Brien tells the Daily Wire that his goal is to successfully sue schools who "harm" children who have been taught critical race theory, and then use those suits to get insurance companies who underwrite school districts to see teaching CRT as a financial liability, which will make them pressure schools into dropping it from their curricula.

"If you really clean a few clocks, sue the hell out of a couple schools, the insurance companies are going to take notice," O'Brien said. "They're the ones who have to pay."

See O'Brien's ad below.



