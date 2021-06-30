Right wing think tank mocked for telling parents words like 'ally’ show CRT is being taught in class
A meme promoted by a Texas right wing think tank is getting massively mocked for warning parents that if words like "ally" or "Black lives matter" are being used in class Critical Race Theory is being taught in school.

Critical Race Theory (CRT) has become the latest boogeyman among conservatives, many of whom denounce it without any valid understanding of what it actually is.

Education Week defines CRT as "an academic concept that is more than 40 years old. The core idea is that racism is a social construct, and that it is not merely the product of individual bias or prejudice, but also something embedded in legal systems and policies."

But according to the Texas Public Policy Foundation, if parent find the words "white privilege," "equity," "diversity," or "inclusion," CRT is being taught. It also wrongly claims those are just other names for CRT.

The Texas Public Policy Foundation, a climate change denialism group, hosts an initiative called the "Fueling Freedom Project," which seeks to explain "the forgotten moral case for fossil fuels."

Here's how some are responding to this latest right wing twisting of CRT: