Cruise missile hits Ukraine's Kharkiv city council building: deputy regional governor
LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - Russian forces fired a cruise missile into the city council building in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Wednesday, the deputy governor of the region Roman Semenukha said. A key Russian target, Kharkiv has come under intense shelling over the past two days, with 21 people killed in the past day. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by John Stonestreet)