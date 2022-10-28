Crumbleys in court for first hearing since son's guilty plea in Oxford school shooting
PONTIAC, Mich. — James and Jennifer Crumbley are back in court Friday morning as a judge considers allowing expert testimony in their involuntary manslaughter trial connected to Nov. 30 Oxford High School shooting that killed four students. Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald has argued in court filings that there was a “pathway to violence” provided to the shooter by his parents’ behavior, and she wants to hear from experts. The FBI Behavioral Analysis Unit has recognized that the “pathway to violence” is a “set of behaviors” leading up to an act of targeted violence, such as a mass shoo...