Cuba protesters in Washington want President Biden to do more to pressure the regime
Joe Biden (AFP)

WASHINGTON — As thousands of anti-regime protesters gathered outside the White House just before midnight Monday to mark the 26th of July with a candlelight vigil, Alex Perez and Chris Cruz stood off to the side and smiled at the scene. “I’m 27 and I never thought I would live to see something like this,” said Perez, a Hialeah resident who came to the United States from Cuba seven years ago. “We need to make sure there’s pressure for people who didn’t have to go through what I went through to know what’s going on in Cuba.” Perez and Cruz made plans weeks ago to come to Washington for a planned...