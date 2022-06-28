Cuba says it was in shootouts with boats heading to pick up migrants

Federal agents stand near a boat in shallow water off a remote island about 20 miles west of Key West, Florida, where 12 migrants from Cuba were found stranded on June 13, 2022. - U.S. Border Patrol/U.S. Border Patrol/TNS
The Cuban Coast Guard was recently involved in two shootouts at sea with speedboats coming from the United States to pick up Cuban migrants, resulting in the death of one of the smugglers, according to the island’s ministry of the interior. The Cuban authorities said they have intercepted 13 speedboats and 23 people from the United States involved in migrant smuggling operations this year. The most recent incident happened near Bahia Honda in Artemisa, a town close to Havana, around 3 a.m. Monday. It involved a Dakota speedboat with a Florida registration number, the ministry said in a stateme...