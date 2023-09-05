Cuba uncovers human trafficking of Cubans to fight for Russia in Ukraine

The scandal involving Rubiales has quickly spiralled into a national debate over women's rights and sexist behaviour.

Considered a close ally of Rubiales, Vilda had been under fire since last year after 15 players staged a mutiny calling for his resignation because of his inadequate coaching methods and calling for conditions to match those of the men's squad.

Most of the players involved were cut out of the squad even as some demands were met.

Danae Boronat, a sports presenter who interviewed Spain's leading female players for her book “Don’t Call Them Girls, Call Them Footballers”, said players accused Vilda of micromanaging, such as instructing senior players what to say in interviews.

Vilda and Luis de La Fuente, the men's national team manager, applauded Rubiales when he refused to resign on Aug. 25 but later issued statements condemning his behaviour.

(Reuters)