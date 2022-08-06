Cuba was already facing an electricity crisis. These explosions could make that much worse
A firefighting helicopter is seen near the oil tank on fire in Matanzas, Cuba, on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. - YAMIL LAGE/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

A fire at an oil storage facility in Matanzas adds to a string of bad news hitting Cuba this summer, already facing a major energy crisis that has fueled anti-government protests and a migrant exodus to the United States. At least 77 people are injured and hundreds of residents are displaced after multiple explosions rocked the port of Matanzas in Cuba on Saturday. Seventeen firefighters are reported missing. The fire started around 7 p.m. Friday, when lightning struck a crude oil storage tank in the unloading area in the port. The tank was half capacity, with 25,000 cubic meters of Cuba crude...