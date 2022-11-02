Revealed: White supremacists are fundraising to pay for Rubio canvasser's medical bills
Christopher Rey Monzon (Courtesy of Broward Sheriff's Office)

On Tuesday, the Daily Dot reported that white supremacist groups are raising money for Christopher Monzon, the former far-right extremist who was violently assaulted while out canvassing for Republicans in Hialeah, Florida.

Monzon, once known as the "Cuban Confederate," marched with neo-Nazis at the 2017 "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, and was arrested after charging at counterprotesters with a flagpole during a neo-Confederate rally in Hollywood, Florida that same year. He now claims he's left the alt-right and is simply campaigning as a mainstream Republican activist.

"Monzon claims he abandoned extremism years ago and says he never supported white nationalism. Last year, the Daily Dot reported that his online history cast doubts on the extent to which he’d actually reformed," reported Claire Goforth. "Developments in the wake of his assault have raised further questions about whether Monzon genuinely extricated himself from extremism."

"The Miami Herald reports that he spoke at a rally the far-right Proud Boys organized for him on Saturday," continued the report. "White nationalist groups are now promoting a fundraiser on his behalf. The fundraiser is on GiveSendGo, the GoFundMe alternative popular with extremists. It may also be organized by a member of an extremist group and have attracted donations from other extremists. Multiple Confederate and white nationalist groups have posted links to the fundraiser on Telegram."

"League of the South posted the fundraiser on Telegram on Monday. The white nationalist group’s website includes a link to their channel," said the report. "Identity Dixie channel pinned a post linking to the fundraiser for Monzon. The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) reports that Identity Dixie was instrumental in organizing the deadly Unite the Right rally and the man who secured the permit for it joined the group at one point."

READ: Sheriff has 'no regrets' over shooting after telling public to shoot looters 'like grated cheese'

Rubio drew national attention to Monzon's assault when he tweeted out, "Last night one of our canvassers wearing my T-shirt and a Desantis hat was brutally attacked by 4 animals who told him Republicans weren’t allowed in their neighborhood in #Hialeah #Florida He suffered internal bleeding, a broken jaw & will need facial reconstructive surgery." Reporters and police have questioned whether the attack was really politically motivated, with the assailant's mother, herself a Republican, saying, "My son has never voted." Experts have warned that Rubio's phrasing is a potential motivator for far-right groups to respond with violence of their own.

SmartNews