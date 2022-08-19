Cuban experts say they can’t identify remains of victims of fire in Matanzas
A destroyed area of the fuel depot that was engulfed in flames for five days after lightning struck one of its tanks, in Matanzas, Cuba, Aug. 10, 2022. - YAMIL LAGE/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

Cuban experts said Wednesday they haven’t been able to identify the remains of 14 victims believed to be firefighters who died combating the fire that ravaged an oil storage facility at the port of Matanzas earlier this month. In a news conference Wednesday evening, Dr. Jorge González Pérez, the head of Cuba’s Association of Forensic Medicine, said several search teams retrieved 754 human bone fragments in 14 different sets from the site, in an area close to the second oil storage tank that caught fire. Because of the high temperatures, the remains were so damaged that they could not be identi...