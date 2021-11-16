Cuban government’s crackdown frustrates plans for an islandwide protest march
Cuban police officers patrol the surroundings of Cuba's Capitol in Havana, on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. - ADALBERTO ROQUE/AFP/Getty Image North America/TNS

Fearing a repeat of the images that spread around the world on July 11, when thousands of Cubans unexpectedly took to the streets to call for political change in the communist island, the Cuban government unleashed a wave of arrests and intimidation to frustrate a march called for Monday to protest against state violence and advocate for the release of political prisoners. To keep Cubans indoors, the government mobilized the military, the police and special units known as Black Berets to patrol the streets. Trucks and police cars were parked along main avenues, along the famed Malecón seawall ...