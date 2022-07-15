Cuban migrants tried to reach Florida using a pedal boat. They’re being sent back
The Coast Guard stopped the vessel Saturday, July 9, 2022, about 70 miles from Key West. - U.S. Coast Guard/U.S. Coast Guard/TNS

MIAMI — The creativity that goes into making many of the migrant boats that take Cubans on their dangerous journey across the Florida Straits reflects the desperation they feel to leave their homeland for a better life. Many vessels are nothing more than Styrofoam stuffed into chicken wire shaped to make the hull of a boat. They’re often powered by nothing more than 4-stroke lawn mower engines, or propelled by sails made from bed sheets. Three men last week upped the ante in terms of thinking outside the box when they set off from Cuba on what appears to be a pedal boat painted to look like a ...