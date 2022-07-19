Chris Cuomo tried to become a firefighter in the Hamptons after being fired by CNN: report

On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that disgraced former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo attempted a dramatic career change after being terminated by the network last year.

"The former CNN primetime star applied for a volunteer position with the East Hampton Fire Department earlier this year but his application was withdrawn a short time after meeting with chiefs, two people familiar with the matter told Confider," reported Lachlan Cartwright. "Cuomo, who shares a home with his wife Christina Cuomo in extremely prestigious Southampton, seemed 'eager' to become a member of the all-volunteer squad, according to our sources, but balked at the time commitment."

Speaking to Confider, EHFD Chief Duane Forrester said, “It’s a very time-consuming thing. There are monthly meetings and drills and you have to meet a percentage of your calls. That’s why we don’t have many celebrities.”

This comes as Cuomo attempts to sue CNN for $125 million over his termination, accusing the network of "a long-established pattern and practice of selectively enforcing its policies based on cynical calculations of public perception."

Cuomo was fired after both public reporting and internal CNN investigations revealed that he was giving advice to his brother, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, on how to combat allegations of sexual assault and discredit his accusers. The other Cuomo resigned in disgrace last November, a month before his brother was removed from CNN.

The fallout from the Cuomo scandal at CNN triggered a firestorm that ultimately brought down the network's longtime head, Jeff Zucker.