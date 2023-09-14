Cursive comeback? A new California bill could revitalize traditional writing skills in schools
California elementary and middle schools see a renewed commitment to teaching cursive writing to students in the Golden State. - Dreamstime/Dreamstime/TNS

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California elementary and middle school students could soon see a renewed commitment to teaching cursive writing in their English and language arts classes. Assembly Bill 446 would require cursive handwriting instruction in first through sixth grade. The bill comes from Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva, D-Fullerton, a former public elementary school teacher herself. Legislators sent the measure to Newsom’s desk Wednesday. Although cursive writing instruction is already part of the California educational standard, Quirk-Silva said the implementation of the curriculum varies...