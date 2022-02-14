Florida man finally stands trial for gunning down moviegoer who texted in theatre

An elderly Florida man will finally stand trial this week for the fatal shooting of another moviegoer eight years ago during an argument over texting.

Curtis Reeves has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and aggravated battery in the January 2014 killing of Chad Oulson, but his trial has been delayed by legal battles over the state's "stand your ground" and other motions by defense attorneys, reported CNN.

"The eight year delay is, in my opinion, embarrassing and only benefited Curtis Reeves as it allowed him to contribute to be at home with his loved ones and spend time with his family," said attorney TJ Grimaldi, who is representing the victim's wife, "all while Ms. Oulson was stuck waiting for delay after delay to be resolved."

The 79-year-old Reeves confronted Oulson, whose wife said he was texting their daughter's babysitter, during the previews before the movie "Lone Survivor" at a Wesley Chapel movie theater, and the older man complained to a theater employee and then continued arguing after returning to his seat.

Oulson threw a bag of popcorn at the retired police captain, who then took out a handgun and shot the younger man, who later died at a hospital.

Reeves and his attorneys have claimed that Oulson threw a cell phone at Reeves' head and leaned over aggressively before the shooting, arguing that Reeves believed that Oulson was about to punch him.

Defense attorneys had asked the court to dismiss the second-degree murder charge under the state's "stand your ground" law, but Judge Susan Barthle expressed doubt that Reeves was acting in self-defense and rejected the motion.

