Arizona GOP official burns Trump-backed Cyber Ninjas' 'alarming' vote-counting process in scathing editorial

Republican Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer on Monday called out Trump-backed election "auditors" Cyber Ninjas for employing what he described as an "alarming" method for counting ballots.

Writing in USA Today, Richer gives a detailed explanation of how votes have traditionally been counted in Arizona before delivering a warning about the way Cyber Ninjas have been tabulating the results.

First of all, he notes, the vote counters employed by Cyber Ninjas are exclusively Trump supporters, which is bound to slant whatever their final tabulations are.

Even more troublesome is the way that Republican politicians and operatives are being given access to the ballot counting.

"The Cyber Ninjas counting teams included one former Republican state legislator who ran on the very ballots being audited," he writes. "The Ninjas staff also includes members of former President Donald Trump's campaign team, and tours of the auditing area are regularly given to Republican elected officials."

Richer also notes that the Cyber Ninjas "auditors" are taking ideas from a man named Jovan Pulitzer, whom Richer describes as " a failed inventor who has changed his legal name multiple times and has spent years of his life searching for the Ark of the Covenant and for a magical sword in Nova Scotia."

The bottom line, concludes Richer, is that "whatever the Ninjas ultimately produce should be greeted with extreme skepticism."

Read the whole editorial here.