Czech government survives no-confidence vote

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech government survived a no-confidence vote on Friday after a marathon 22-hour debate in parliament amid opposition claims of inaction against soaring inflation and energy prices. The vote showed how Europe's energy crisis is fuelling political instability as soaring power prices add to inflation, already at levels unseen in three decades. The centre-right, five-party coalition led by Prime Minister Petr Fiala has an eight-seat majority in the 200-seat lower chamber, easily denying two opposition parties the needed 101 majority required by in parliamentary votes. Lawm...
Florida parents outraged after teacher tells kids that saying Trump lost the election is an example of media bias
September 02, 2022
A substitute teacher used news coverage Donald Trump's election lies as an example of media bias in a Florida classroom, outraging parents.
The teacher assigned a take-home sheet titled “How Does a Historian Work?” to prepare sixth-grade students for a test, including a list of vocabulary words such as primary and secondary sources, and one mother told The Daily Beast she was shocked by the topic cited by the teacher as an example of bias.
"The media is often biased and will add words that persuade you to think one way or another. Read these two statements made by reporters after the 2020 election," the worksheet read. "President Trump made claims that the 2020 election was stolen. President Trump made false claims that the 2020 election was stolen."
"The first sentence is just giving you information," the sheet added, "while the second leads you to believe he is wrong before you have all the facts."
The mother showed the paper to her husband, who shared her concern, and she was among several parents who called R. Dan Nolan Middle School in Bradenton to complain, and the principal promised to look into the matter.
“It’s actually the most biased example of bias I’ve seen,” the mother said. “It seems pretty out of place for a sixth-grade class.”
“We’re laughing," she added, "but it’s not funny."
Another student's father issued a statement expressing his disapproval of the assignment.
“I am very unhappy that the teacher would choose such a controversial example in an assignment supposedly teaching bias in a world history class," the father said. "There are so many other examples that could have been used. And the way this question is phrased would lead a student to believe that the media was incorrect in their assessment that the president’s claims were false.”
“And I would also add it is inappropriate to be using this example at a time when Trump is STILL disputing the results of the 2020 election two years later and demanding a do over!" he added.
The Manatee County School Board issued a statement saying the homework assignment did not meet their standards, but also pledged support for state standards set forth by Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has campaigned against left-wing "indoctrination" in schools and has refused to say whether the 2020 election was stolen.
“It’s like, indoctrinating who?” the mother said, adding that she's awaiting the results of Thursday's test. “I’m interested if he had to use his own example of bias, and if they had to use Trump to get extra points.”
US official rejects Amazon challenge to New York union vote
September 02, 2022
A US official Thursday rejected Amazon's efforts to overturn a worker vote in favor of unionization at a New York warehouse, dismissing the retailer's election complaints as groundless.
Lisa Dunn, a hearing officer with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), who oversaw a 24-day hearing on Amazon's complaints earlier this summer, concluded the firm's objections "should be overruled in their entirety," according to a statement released by the NLRB's press office.
"The Employer has not met its burden of establishing that Region 29, the Petitioner, or any third parties have engaged in objectionable conduct affecting the results of the election," the NLRB said, adding that Amazon should recognize Amazon Labor Union as the bargaining representative for the facility, JFK8.
Amazon has until September 16 to contest Dunn's conclusion. The NLRB regional director would then decide whether to rerun the election or certify the vote in a determination that could be appealed to the board itself.
Dunn's decision is the latest development since Amazon Labor Union's (ALU) shock victory in April in which New York workers voted to establish the first Amazon union in America at a facility in Staten Island, New York.
Amazon criticized the decision and said it intends to appeal.
"As we showed throughout the hearing with dozens of witnesses and hundreds of pages of documents, both the NLRB and the ALU improperly influenced the outcome of the election and we don't believe it represents what the majority of our team wants," spokesperson Kelly Nantel said.
Amazon has asserted that union members intimidated workers into voting for the union and that local NLRB staff were biased against the retail colossus.
But the ALU has said these claims are groundless, accusing the company of using delay tactics to put off talks on a on a contract in an attempt to quash the labor movement.
© Agence France-Presse
Slowdown or not? US job market walking a tight rope
September 02, 2022
The number of "Help Wanted" signs may have decreased across the United States in August, but the job situation still remains tense, official figures are expected to show Friday.
According to consensus, the unemployment rate for August should fall somewhere around 3.5 percent when official data is released at 8:30 am (1230 GMT).
If the estimate turns out to be true, it would be the same rate as July when unemployment first returned to its pre-pandemic levels, which had been the lowest in 50 years.
Job creation, on the other hand, is expected to have slowed sharply, falling to 300,000 -- almost half July's number.
Data for private sector jobs created in August already disappointed: American employers ratcheted back their hiring in the month to 132,000, according to data published Wednesday by payroll firm ADP, a far cry from the 315,000 jobs that had been expected.
"We think that these numbers suggest a shift to a more moderate pace of hiring," Nela Richardson, chief economist for ADP, said in a conference call.
Firms of all sizes are trying "to read what has become a complex economic picture" due to high inflation and a lack of workers at a moment when employers are looking to hire on a large scale.
Neither an economic slowdown, fears of recession nor action taken by the Federal Reserve to curb soaring inflation have deflated the hot job market.
In July, the labor market demonstrated particular dynamism when it returned to its pre-pandemic level.
The unemployment rate fell to a historically low 3.5 percent as the 22 million jobs lost due to Covid-19 returned.
By the end of the month, there were more than 11 million job openings, or two for every job seeker. Just over four million Americans quit their jobs in July, and the same held true for June.
'Some pain'
Meanwhile, weekly jobless claims -- which provide insight into layoffs -- fell almost every week in August and remain at historically low levels.
"Labor market conditions remain tight despite fairly weak economic growth," said Nancy Vanden Houten, chief economist for Oxford Economics, in a note released Thursday.
US GDP contracted in the first two quarters of 2022, which falls under the classic definition of a recession.
But because of its glaringly robust job market, the US economy doesn't quite seem to fall under the recession label for the moment.
The August jobs report data is expected to strengthen the Federal Reserve's commitment to raising interest rates.
The Fed's rate-hiking fight against high inflation will likely result in an employment slowdown and even a rise in the unemployment rate.
Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell hammered home this point last week at a conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, warning of "some pain to households and businesses," as well as a "softer labor market."
With companies having faced a labor shortage for more than a year, many are offering higher wages, which is in turn driving up prices.
Amid the soaring inflation, the Fed has been gradually raising its key rate, making credit more expensive and thus slowing consumption as well as pressure on prices.
It is expected to raise rates again at its next meeting on September 20 and 21. To determine the extent of the rate hike, it will take Friday's employment figures into serious consideration.
A slowdown in the labor market could indicate that the Fed's rate hikes are finally bearing fruit, whereas a tight labor market would lead the Fed to act more forcefully.
Inflation, at its highest in 40 years, slowed to 8.5 percent over the previous year in July, according to the CPI index.
© Agence France-Presse
