Czech government survives no-confidence vote

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech government survived a no-confidence vote on Friday after a marathon 22-hour debate in parliament amid opposition claims of inaction against soaring inflation and energy prices. The vote showed how Europe's energy crisis is fuelling political instability as soaring power prices add to inflation, already at levels unseen in three decades. The centre-right, five-party coalition led by Prime Minister Petr Fiala has an eight-seat majority in the 200-seat lower chamber, easily denying two opposition parties the needed 101 majority required by in parliamentary votes. Lawm...