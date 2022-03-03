Czech group shifts from documenting historical Nazi, Soviet traumas to aiding Ukraine's defense
Five year old Avram Rosenthal and two year old brother Emanuel of the Kovno ghetto in Lithuania are shown. Both boys were later deported to the death camp at Majdanek, where they were murdered. (United States Holocaust Memorial Museum)

By Robert Muller PRAGUE (Reuters) - Russia's invasion of Ukraine has given new purpose to a Czech group, switching its focus from documenting memories of the past under Nazi and Soviet domination to supplying flak jackets, drones and helmets to Ukrainians defending their country. Amid the international response to Ukraine's plight, the Memory of Nations (Pamet Naroda) group has put together shipments of protective gear, including goggles, gloves, walkie-talkies and medical equipment heading for Ukraine to help those fighting the invasion. "We agreed that in the initial stage it will be more us...