DC disciplinary office hits Rudy Giuliani with ethics charges over his false election claims

Cheney was praised for her performance during Thursday's prime-time hearing.

"The former rising star of the GOP has already been alienated by party leaders, abandoned by longtime supporters and consistently attacked by Trump and his allies, who are backing a primary challenger Cheney will face in August. While most of the nine other Republicans who voted to impeach Trump after Jan. 6 have either decided not to run for reelection or mostly avoided discussing the former president, Cheney has made her role as the vice chair of the select committee investigating the insurrection central to her pitch to voters. She is trying to convince them she’s on the right side of history — and that her Trump-free approach to conservatism is the right one," the newspaper reported.

Polls show Cheney losing her bid for re-nomination to Trump-backed challenger Harriet Hagerman.

"In more than 20 conversations with lawmakers, political operatives, foes and friends of the Wyoming Republican, they uniformly describe her as obstinately and surgically focused on extinguishing Trump from the modern conservative movement that he has largely redefined in recent years, with little introspection regarding the forces bigger than Trump that facilitated her ousting from the Wyoming Republican Party earlier this year," the newspaper reported. "Cheney’s Republican colleagues have struggled to understand her motives, especially given the political price she is paying in Wyoming, where Trump celebrated his largest margins of victory. Some wonder whether she is angling to run for a higher office."

Cheney, the former number three GOP leader in Congress, has exposed a rift with Republican leadership.

"House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) told Cheney after her impeachment vote that he would try to protect her if she would drop the Trump attacks, but she declined, people familiar with the matter said. He has privately described her as 'obsessed' with Trump and with destroying his political power, they said. Cheney has repeatedly criticized McCarthy for going to Mar-a-Lago to see Trump soon after the attack and has come to see him as responsible for Trump’s resurrection in the wake of Jan. 6, according to a person familiar with her thinking," the newspaper reported.

Watch Cheney's Jan. 6 remarks: