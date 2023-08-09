DA blasts Sacramento leaders for failing to enforce ban on homeless blocking sidewalks

A person in a motorized wheelchair maneuvers his way past a sidewalk campsite on Broadway in Sacramento in October after a Sacramento Community Response team visited with the homeless residents. - Hector Amezcua/The Sacramento Bee/TNS
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The dispute between Sacramento city officials and District Attorney Thien Ho over the homeless crisis continued to escalate Wednesday, with Ho accusing the city of failing to enforce its year-old ordinance against tent camps blocking sidewalks. In an interview with The Sacramento Bee, Ho said he had evidence from the city that police are not enforcing the ordinance at all, despite a unanimous City Council vote last August to prohibit homeless camps from blocking sidewalks. “There’s not a single prosecution,” Ho said in an interview Wednesday. “Here’s a question that I have...