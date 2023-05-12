Dad of murdered student says he's going to 'bring it' when suspected killer Bryan Kohberger is in court
The family of one of the four University of Idaho students who were slain in November say they plan to be present in the courtroom when suspected 28-year-old killer Bryan Kohberger returns next month, ABC News reported.

"I can't wait to see the evidence. ... And then I'm gonna bring it," the father of Kaylee Goncalves told ABC News.

"And he's gonna realize that this ... is the family that's gonna make sure he doesn't get away with it," Steve Goncalves added.

On Nov. 13, 2022 inside an off-campus house, Kaylee; her roommate Madison Mogen; a third roommate, Xana Kernodle; and Kernodle's boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, were stabbed to death. Two other roommates survived.

Kohberger, a Ph.D. student at nearby Washington State University, was arrested on Dec. 30 after a six-week search. He has not yet entered a plea.

"I've thought long and hard" about if Kaylee and Kohberger could have known each other, said Kaylee's mom, Kristi Goncalves. "We've talked as a family, you know, we've done a lot of research on what's out there. ... None of it makes sense."

"I think a big thing is for us to go in strong, united as a family," Kristi Goncalves said. "I've never been to a preliminary trial before. ... I have no idea what to expect, I have no idea what we're going to hear. ... But I know that I've got my son, and my daughter will be there, and my sister, and my husband."

