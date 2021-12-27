Here’s how Dan Bongino is getting rich trying to return Trump to power
Screengrab.

Far-right provocateur Dan Bongino's rapid ascent to the upper echelons of the conservative movement are documented in a new deep-dive published by The New Yorker.

"Dan Bongino, one of America’s most popular conservative commentators, lives in the seaside city of Stuart, Florida, less than an hour from Mar-a-Lago, where his friend Donald Trump bridles against a forced retirement. Every weekday from noon to three—the coveted time slot once held by the late Rush Limbaugh — 'The Dan Bongino Show' goes live across the United States, beginning with an announcer’s voice over the sound of hard-rock guitars," Evan Osnos reported. "Bongino draws an estimated 8.5 million radio listeners a week, making him the fourth most listened to host in America, ahead of Mark Levin, Glenn Beck, and other big names, according to Talkers magazine, which covers the industry. Though he came to broadcasting only after three unsuccessful runs for Congress, he now commands a Fox News program on Saturday nights, a podcast that has ranked No. 1 on iTunes, and a Web site that repackages stories into some of the most highly trafficked items on social media."

The report noted how Bongino pushes conspiracy theories.

"In Bongino’s world, it matters little that Trump’s claims of rampant fraud were dismissed by his own top appointees at the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security, as well as by federal and state judges. To the true believer, the lack of solid evidence simply confirms how well hidden the rigging was. In the study of conspiracy theories (a description Bongino rejects), this is known as “self-sealing”: the theory mends holes in its own logic," the report explained. "Spend several months immersed in American talk radio and you’ll come away with the sense that the violence of January 6th was not the end of something but the beginning. A year after Trump supporters laid siege to the U.S. Capitol, some of his most influential champions are preparing the ground for his return, and they dominate a media terrain that attracts little attention from their opponents."

Bongino, who failed repeatedly as a GOP candidate, has become a star during the Trump era.

"No one in American media has profited more from the Trump era and its aftermath than Bongino. Since 2015, he has gone from hosting a fledgling podcast in his basement to addressing audiences of millions. Pete Hegseth, a fellow Fox News host who served in the National Guard, told me, 'I carried a rifle in the military, and now I get to serve in information warfare.' Bongino, he added, 'is one of our generals.' This vision of cultural combat is prominent in Trumpworld," Osnos wrote. "Trump has fostered a crop of broadcasters who owe their power to him, men like Sebastian Gorka, the former White House aide, and Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA."

The report explained how Bongino is investing in right-wing tech startups like Parler, Rumble, and AlignPay. Parler has announced a partnership with Trump's forthcoming Truth Social project.

Read the full report.

