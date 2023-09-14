Danelo Cavalcante survived on watermelon and creek water and stole clothing during his two-week run from police
Danelo Cavalcante is escorted from the Pennsylvania State Police barracks in Avondale on Wednesday. - David Maialetti/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

Danelo Cavalcante survived for two weeks on the run in Chester County by seeking refuge in deep, thick underbrush, living off produce pilfered from gardens and water from the Brandywine Creek, and burying his feces to avoid detection, according to a statement he gave investigators after his arrest Wednesday.

He had become so desperate in recent days that he planned to carjack someone and flee north to Canada, investigators said. Cavalcante, 34, broke out of the county prison Aug. 31, sparking a massive search.