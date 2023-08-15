Attorney accused of forging divorce papers for client and trying to bribe her when she complained
(Shutterstock)

Tennessee attorney and juvenile court judge Daniel Boyd turned himself in on Tuesday after he was indicted on charges of forgery and bribery, according to a press release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Boyd, who has been under investigation since May, was charged with three counts of forgery, one count of criminal simulation, and another count of bribery.

Boyd is accused of forging a default judgment for a divorce client, but the document turned out to be a fake.

When his client complained, he allegedly tried to bribe her to get her to drop the accusation.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

Read the full press release over at the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

SmartNews