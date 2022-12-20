'Incoherent' MAGA zealot convicted in riot — but escapes charges of violence against 5 cops who restrained him

A Maryland man has been convicted of four felonies in connection with the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. But a federal judge said the government “had failed to prove he ever assaulted any officers or committed violence,” WUSA reported

Daniel Egtvedt, of Oakland, Md., was convicted of two counts of forcibly resisting or impeding police at a bench trial before U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper, the report said. But Egtvedt was acquitted of the most serious charges he faced, which were for allegedly assaulting officers.

“Cooper convicted Egtvedt of two counts of forcibly resisting or impeding police – but said the Justice Department had failed to prove he ever assaulted or intended to assault any officers,” WUSA reported. “Cooper also acquitted Egtvedt of two misdemeanor counts of engaging in an act of physical violence. Although Egtvedt was found guilty of the underlying charge for resisting police, Cooper’s finding that he committed no assault could mean Egtvedt will face a lower potential sentencing range at his hearing on March 16.”

In court testimony before Cooper, the report said, it was noted that Egtvedt “had called the officers ‘traitors’ and screamed ‘shoot me’ at them as they attempted to remove him from the building. All of that, Cooper said, was sufficient evidence Egtvedt intended to obstruct the joint session of Congress.”

But Egtvedt’s lawyers were apparently successful in arguing that “it was U.S. Capitol Police officers who, in fact, were overly aggressive with Egtvedt and initiated a scuffle that resulted in him slamming the back of his head against a marble column.”

Egtvedt’s case had drawn more attention than most, thanks to his colorful conduct before and after the riot. As Raw Story reported . “prosecutors said that Egtvedt was "incoherent" and "screaming at the top of his lungs" throughout his encounters with Capitol police.

“What's more, WUSA 9 reports, "prosecutors argue Egtvedt has mental health issues and would be unpredictable if released, noting the day before he was arrested Maryland State Police had to be called to the family's home in Oakland because he was threatening to physically stop his brother from taking their elderly mother to get a COVID-19 vaccination."

And there was this from the Daily Beast, also reported by Raw Story.

“Egtvedt is a politically connected, Trump-loving salesman from Maryland who posted about the QAnon conspiracy movement prior to the Capitol insurrection, according to the Daily Beast , which described his actions on Jan. 6 as a "nightmare for police." According to a criminal complaint , Egtvedt was seen in photos and videos pushing through a line of Capitol police officers to storm the building before interacting bizarrely with several cops, including screaming at one to "shoot me."